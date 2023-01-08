Malayalam
India-SL ODI: If you can't afford food, don't watch match, says Kerala's sports minister

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 08, 2023 10:53 PM IST
Communication gap or snub? Agitating sportspersons claim Minister Abdurahiman didn't show up for talks
Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's sports minister V Abdurahiman has said those who cannot afford tickets need not watch the India-Sri Lanka ODI at the Greenfield Stadium in Karyavattom here on January 15.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) that hosts the match has asked for a reduction in the 12% entertainment tax.

When asked by mediapersons if the government will reduce the tax, Abdurahiman said: "One thing to be understood here is that even if we reduce the tax, it doesn't benefit the common man."

The minister went on to add: "I also heard ticket rates must be reduced because the cost of living is high. If one suffers from hunger, he needn't go and watch the match."

The tickets for the match are priced at Rs 1,300 and Rs 2,600 for the upper tier and the lower tier respectively.

The match will be the third and final ODI of a three-match series. India, the other day, won a three-match T20I series 2-1.

