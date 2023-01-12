How Elanthoor human sacrifice case probe led to discovery of woman's remains at Vypin

Kochi: A special probe into missing persons cases in Kerala in the wake of the Elanthoor human sacrifice incident led to the discovery of the mortal remains of a woman buried in the courtyard of her house at Edavanakkad in Vypin here.

On Thursday, the police dug out a human skull and bones from the front of Sajeevan's house. It is alleged that the mortal remains are of Sajeevan's wife Remya, who has been missing for one-and-a-half years.

Sajeevan has reportedly confessed to the crime. According to his statement given to the police, Remya was strangulated on August 16, 2021. The crime allegedly took place inside the house during the daytime and he buried the body at night.

He suspected her of having another relationship and the murder took place in the spur of the moment, reported Manorama News, quoting police sources.

Locals and police outside Sajeevan's house at Edavanakkad in Vypin. Photo: Special arrangement

The police said DNA confirmation is needed to prove the identity of the victim.

Sajeevan had filed a missing person complaint and allegedly convinced his two children and Remya's relatives that she had gone away.

However, Remya's brother grew suspicious and he filed a separate case six months ago. By October, Kerala was rocked by the double human sacrifice case at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta.

After it emerged that the accused in the human sacrifice case had attempted more murders the police launched a probe into unsolved missing person complaints. The Remya missing case was reportedly one of those that was looked into. It is understood that the police questioned Sajeevan again and this time he confessed.