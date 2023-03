Kochi: Customs officials on Tuesday seized gold worth Rs 47.5 lakh from a passenger at Kochi airport.

The man, who had arrived from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight, was reportedly carrying four capsules of gold in compound form in his body.

The gold recovered weighed approximately 1.07 kg (1,074.54 g).

He was intercepted by Customs officials at the green channel. Further investigations are on, Customs officials said.