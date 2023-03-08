Malayalam
Brahmapuram fire: District admin on lookout for more excavators, drivers to extinguish smoke

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 08, 2023 01:11 PM IST
The authorities are using excavators to pick the waste and pump water underneath. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The work to completely extinguish the fire and smoke at the Brahmapuram solid waste plant is progressing at a rapid pace.

The authorities are using excavators to pick the waste and pump water underneath.

The District Collector has instructed the tehsildars to use as many excavators as possible from the district and bring vehicles from outside the district to Brahmapuram if necessary.
A total of 31 excavators are currently working to douse the fire. 28 excavators from various taluks of the district, two from Kottayam district and one from Thrissur have reached Brahmapuram. Navy helicopters are also deployed to spray water from above when the wind direction is unfavourable.

Meanwhile, the district administration is on the hunt for more drivers for using excavators. The remuneration for their services will be paid by the district administration.

Those interested may contact in the following numbers: 9061518888, 9961714083, 8848770071.

