Brahmapuram second fire: Thrikkakkara MLA claims fire engines on site were useless

The return of fire at Brahmapuram waste dump yard on Sunday, just 12 days after a massive one was doused, has raised several eyebrows.

Thrikkakkara MLA, Uma Thomas, who visited the site that caught fire by 4pm, has alleged that emergency mechanisms were not functioning.

"There were two fire engines that were on standby to deal with emergency situations. One was dry and the other did not have a driver," Uma Thomas wrote on Facebook.

Cochin Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar had said that the fire engines on the site had started functioning soon after the fire was spotted on sector 7.

Former KPCC president VM Sudheeran has demanded a CBI probe into the latest fire. The residents of Brahmapuram had staged a protest in the area after the fire emerged.