Forest department begins to monitor ailing ‘Padayappa’

Our Correspondent
Published: March 09, 2023 09:29 AM IST
It is suspected that the leg may be affected due to a disease or after sustaining a deep wound. Photo: Reju Arnold/Manorama
Munnar: The wild elephant 'Padayappa' is in poor health as it is suffering from an illness in its hind leg. The wild tusker is having difficulty while walking as one leg appears to be weaker than the rest, the plantation workers have said.

The forest department officials have started monitoring the wild elephant. It is suspected that the leg may be affected due to a disease or after sustaining a deep wound.

‘Padayappa’ usually inhabits the Nayamakad west division and near the tea plantation at Kannimala. The wild tusker is believed to be aged between 50 and 60 years, according to the local residents.

The ailing hind leg is suspected to be the reason that ‘Padayappa’ has turned aggressive in recent times. ‘Padayappa’ had attacked two KSRTC buses in two separate incidents on last Sunday and Tuesday.

The wild elephant also damaged several shops along the roadside in Mattupetty and eco point in three months. The tusker had also attacked vehicles at Kuttiar valley and Gudarvilla.

