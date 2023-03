Kochi: Customs sleuths on Saturday seized gold worth Rs 21.5 lakh from a passenger at Cochin International Airport.

The accused – Nasar of Valanchery in Malappuram – who had arrived from Sharjah on an Air India Express flight was intercepted at the green channel carrying 489 grams of gold.

According to Customs officials, Nasar was carrying 224 grams of gold in compound form as a rectangular strap and 265 grams in a capsule-shaped packet containing gold in paste form, concealed in the rectum.