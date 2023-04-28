Mission Arikomban: Four months of uncertainty ends as translocation bid commences | Timeline

Thiruvananthapuram: The Forest Department has finally set out to accomplish its 'Mission Arikomban' today after nearly four months of uncertainty when its team comprising of veterinary experts waited for the political and court decision before finally getting the go-ahead to catch the rogue tusker which has been spreading terror in the Chinnakanal area of Idukki district.

The Forest Department commenced efforts with vets and kumkis on Friday morning to tranquillize and relocate the tusker from Chinnakanal. Kumki elephants have been taken to the spot in the wee hours of Friday.

The developments that prompted the call to capture and shift the elephant picked up in the last four months.

Following is the timeline:-

January 22

The Forest Department darting team successfully tranquillizes and cages wild elephant code-named PT-7 in Palakkad after the violent tusker often strayed into human settlements surrounding the Dhoni forest. It was following this mission that the demand for capturing Arikomban in a similar manner came up.

February 21

Forest Chief Conservator issued order to tranquillize and capture Arikomban which had killed several people and destroyed many houses in the Santhanpara and Chinnakanal regions of Idukki district.

March 23

Earlier it was decided to capture Arikomban on March 24. But the High Court considered the petition on the issue and stayed the mission till March 29.

March 29

High Court prevents the move to catch and shift Arikomban to the elephant training camp. It observed that the tusker was in musth and accompanied by a herd that includes a she-elephant and a calf. Attempting to capture it may prove risky to both the Forest Department team and the elephant itself.

April 5

High Court orders to cage the rogue tusker and shift it to the Muthuvarachal forest range of Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. The same resulted in massive protests in the Parambikulam region.

April 12

A High Court division bench directs the State Government to locate another suitable place, instead of Parambikulam, in one week for the release of the tusker.

April 17

Supreme Court turns down the petition filed by the Kerala Government, seeking a stay of the High Court order. The apex court made it clear that it won’t interfere in the matter as the High Court decision is based on the recommendation of an expert panel.

April 19

High Court informed the Government that it only needs to obtain the approval of the expert panel on the new place for shifting Arikomban and shouldn’t wait for the next order of the court. It also approved the Government's request not to publicize the new localities.

April 27

A mock drill to capture the elephant was successfully carried out. The Task Force is fully prepared to dart and capture the rogue tusker.