Brawl at Ochira bar; youth injured as beer bottle is smashed on his head

Our Correspondent
Published: May 02, 2023 10:58 AM IST
Those arrested are Nandu of Payikuzhi, Ochira; Shan of Shihaz Manzil, Krishnapuram and Ajay of Valiyakulangara, Ochira. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: Three history-sheeters have been arrested for smashing a beer bottle on a youth’s head during an argument over placing his feet on the table in a bar at Ochira in Kollam district of Kerala.

Those arrested are Nandu of Payikuzhi, Ochira; Shan of Shihaz Manzil, Krishnapuram and Ajay of Valiyakulangara, Ochira.

The incident took place on the night of April 22 when the accused came to the bar with one Sujith of Prayar Vadakku, Ochira. Sometime later, a dispute arose between the accused and Sujith after the latter placed his feet on the table while drinking. In the heat of the moment, the accused allegedly broke a beer bottle on Sujith’s head. They also tried to stab him with the broken bottle, said the police.

Sujith suffered serious injuries in the assault and is undergoing treatment at Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital. The police took his statements from the hospital and registered a case.

A search was launched and two of the accused were arrested from Bengaluru and one from a hideout in Pathanamthitta.

All the three accused have several criminal cases registered against them at Ochira and Karunagappally police stations, said an officer.

They were later produced before the court and remanded.  

