Fire breaks out in Kerala secretariat

Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out at the Kerala secretariat here on Tuesday. According to reports, Fire Force personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.



The fire erupted near the office of industrial minister P Rajeeve in North Sandwich block.



Police informed that the fire broke out from the Air Conditioner in the room of minister Rajeeve's additional private secretary. They added that no files were destroyed in the accident.

Interstingly, a major fire accident was occured in the same block in 2020. Some files and a computer were destroyed in the fire. This fire accident triggered a controversy after opposition alleged that the government conspired it to destroy evidence related to diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.