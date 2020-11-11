Forensic report, not police version, on Secretariat fire valid before court: experts

Thiruvananthapuram: It is still a mystery how a fire erupted at a part of the Kerala Secretariat in late August. There were strong reasons to suspect that it was intentional as the protocol division which was damaged in the fire held crucial documents related to an ongoing investigation into the gold smuggling case. As the police and the forensic division differ on the source of fire, experts claim that only the latter's report would be admissible in the court of law.

Experts say the police report which contradicts the findings of forensic division will not stand. The special investigation team of the police had completely rejected the forensic division’s findings and concluded that the reason behind the fire was a short circuit in the fan. An inquiry by the Public Works Department also found the fan to be the cause of the fire.

However, the final report of the forensic division categorically stated that they could not find any indication of short circuit in any of the samples sent for examination through the court.

The court can accept the report prepared by the forensic official under CrPC Section 293 even in the absence of the official. Time may also not be given for cross examination by the lawyers of the opposite party.

The samples (material objects) from the site of the fire were collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination on the directions of the court. Hence it is pointed out that while considering the case, the court will only give preference to the forensic report.

It was even alleged that that police report looked like a script prepared in advance.