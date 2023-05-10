'One person will be killed,' IMA president's warning month before Kottarakkara doctor murder

Thiruvananthapuram: A month before a patient took the life of a young doctor in Kottarakkara, Indian Medical Association President (IMA) Dr Sulphi Noohu had warned that the rising attacks on health professionals in the state will soon culminate in a death.

Dr Vandana Das, a young house surgeon, was stabbed to death by a school teacher in police custody while he was being treated at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital on Wednesday.

She was a house surgeon at the Kottarakara taluk hospital and a final year MBBS student at Kollam's Azeezia Institute of Medical Sciences & Research.

In a Facebook post, Dr Sulphi Noohu had warned that the government should take steps to implement the Hospital Protection Act soon.

The IMA president's remarks came ahead of a doctors' strike called after a 60-year-old cardiologist was attacked at Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode.

Dr Vandana Das was stabbed by Sandeep, a school teacher at the Kottarakara taluk hospital. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

'One person will be murdered soon! It could be me. It could be anyone. A health worker will be killed in Kerala. Considering the recent hospital attacks, it will be a surprise if this does not happen soon. Health professionals often face a narrow escape with death. For how long will luck favour us?" - the post read.

"On an average, at least one hospital attack is reported every week. A patient cannot be treated well if the medicos are constantly haunted by the fear of death. It is extremely dangerous for doctors and health workers to slip into defensive treatment in a rush to secure their own lives."

"Doctor Ashok of Fatima Hospital in Kozhikode was saved this time. The doctor would have been killed if not for the policemen presence. This is the ugly truth.

It's difficult for doctors to organise a protest. But they are forced to do so if their lives are at risk. The accused in such cases should be arrested immediately.

The government's decision to revise the Hospital Protection Act in Kerala is welcome. But a delay could result in someone getting killed. The Hospital Protection Act is more important than the Public Health Bill. Hospitals should be declared safe zones. The instructions given by the High Court in this regard should be strictly followed. Your own life is the most important thing. Hope no one will get killed.” -- the IMA president further said in his Facebook post.

Dr Noohu condemned the Kottarakara incident. "We are struck with grief when a colleague dies. But when a colleague dies in such a manner it is even more upsetting. Being stabbed in the line of duty is tragic," the doctor said.

"The medical community of Kerala is protesting strongly against this. The general public of Kerala should protest too. Such incidents should not be repeated. We cannot put our lives at risk while trying to save someone else's life. We have been protesting against this for years," he added.

The Kerala chapter of the IMA announced the doctors will go on a massive state-wide strike to protest against the incident. Doctors from Kollam district began a strike as a mark of protest shortly after the incident.

In a statement, KGMOA demanded strict action against perpetrators to prevent the recurrence of such 'diabolical' incidents. It also called for exemplary punishment of attackers so that it will act as a deterrent.

The association requested the authorities to ensure that precautions to be taken while bringing an accused in custody for examination are strictly followed in all hospitals. It also called for the immediate implementation of the triage system - where patients who arrive at the casualty wing are categorised as per their medical condition to provide them with timely and appropriate treatment - in all hospitals across Kerala.