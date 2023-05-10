Kollam: Facing criticism over their failure to prevent the fatal attack on a woman doctor at Kottarakkara taluk hospital, police said that they did not handcuff the accused who launched the attack as he was calm while being taken for treatment.



“Sandeep was calm when the doctor was dressing his wound. Seeing this, officers left the dressing room. But when his relative Binu approached him, he became violent. At first, he kicked his relative. Then he attacked the doctor and others after snatching surgical equipment (scissors) from the dressing room,” said an officer.

Doctors' associations, including the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), have slammed the police for taking an accused to the hospital without handcuff. But the police claimed that they took Sandeep for treatment not as an accused but as an injured person.

A case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for attempted murder has already been filed, but with the doctor's death, murder charges are likely to be imposed on the accused, police said.

Dr Vandana from Kottayam was a house surgeon at Kottarakkara taluk hospital. She suffered six stab injuries. Though she was rushed to KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, she succumbed hours after the incident on Wednesday.

To protest against the attack on the doctor, KGMOA and IMA called for a state-wide strike. The strike will continue till 8 am on Thursday.