Kollam: A woman doctor was stabbed to death by a school teacher while he was being treated at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital.

The deceased is 23-year-old Vandana Das of Manjoor in Kottayam. She was doing her house surgeon at the hospital. The incident happened at 4:30 am on Wednesday. The accused is S Sandeep (42), a teacher of Nedumbana UP School.

The hospital sources said that Sandeep had stabbed the doctor six times. Doctors who treated her said that she suffered multiple stab injuried. The wounds on her back and abdomen proved fatal as they caused severe internal injuries.

Police took Sandeep into custody after he was involved in a brawl with his neighbours. As he was injured during the fight, police took him to the hospital.

When the doctor was dressing the wound, he suddenly attacked the doctor with the scissors from the dressing room. After attacking the five people, Sandeep vandalised the hospital.

It is learnt that Sandeep was under treatment in a de-addiction centre. He also stabbed home guard Alex Kutty and Sub Inspector Manilal.The accused is currently under police custody.

At the same time, the police officers and the hospital staff are clueless about what provoked the accused.

Accused was not handcuffed

Members of the doctors' association claimed that the accused was not handcuffed while being treated. But the Supreme Court order stipulates that a person can only be handcuffed when there is a clear and present risk of escape. Police have to justify the reason before the trial court and if the magistrate gives permission, only then can cops handcuff a person.