Thiruvananthapuram: The accused in Dr Vandana murder case, Sandeep, is not mentally challenged, a doctor from the Mental Health Centre in Peroorkada confirmed on Sunday. He was not suffering from any mental health issues, according to the doctor.

Meanwhile, Sandeep claimed his violent outburst was provoked by the presence of the doctors and police at the hospital. According to the jail superintendent, Sandeep feared the cops and medicos would harm him. The accused confessed that his primary target was the male doctor on duty at the time.

The upper primary school teacher is now housed in a high security cell at the Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvnanthapuram. The cell, which has 24x7 CCTV surveillance, is constantly monitored by prison wardens.

The police was planning to shift Sandeep to a mental health centre with the permission of the court, if the health specialist confirmed that the accused in fact suffered from mental illness.

Dr Vandana Das from Kottayam, the doctor on duty, was fatally stabbed by Sandeep, brought in by the police for a medical examination, at the Kottarakara taluk hospital during the early hours on May 10. Following the attack on Dr Vandana, protests erupted across the state. Healthcare professionals, medical interns, paramedics, students and house surgeons took to the streets demanding immediate remedial mesaures be adopted by the government.