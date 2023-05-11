Kottarakkara murder: Sandeep's prison admission delayed after doctors decline medical examination

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police were left in a lurch on Wednesday after government doctors refused to conduct a medical examination on Sandeep, the UP school teacher, who was accused of murdering a house surgeon at Kottarakkara in the early hours of the day.

The brutal murder at the Taluk Hospital had triggered statewide protests from doctors, who only attended ICUs, casualty services and the labour rooms.

With prison admissions requiring mandatory blood tests and medical examinations, the cops had to turn to private hospitals to complete the formality.

After much delay, Sandeep was admitted to the Poojappura Central Prison only by Wednesday evening.

The medical officer at the prison also examined the accused and he was admitted to a cell closer to the prison clinic.

Sandeep was reportedly manhandled and was frequently losing consciousness.

Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kottarakkara remanded Sandeep. He was taken to the court in a wheelchair and driven to the prison under heavy protection. No advocate appeared for the accused.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of the victim, Dr Vandana Das, revealed 11 stab wounds. The injuries on her head and back had caused the death.

Sandeep, who was arrested for a violent incident in the early hours, had been taken to the Taluk Hospital for medical examination. There, when allegedly left unsupervised by the policemen, he attacked the young doctor with scissors.