Dr Vandana Das to be cremated at 2 pm on Thursday

Kottayam: The hometown of Dr Vandana Das paid their respects to her Wednesday evening.

A large crowd had assembled outside her house at Muttuchira, Kaduthuruthy here when the body was brought there by 8 pm.

Ministers VN Vasavan and Roshy Augustine and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar were among those present to pay homage to the 25-year-old house surgeon, who was brutally murdered while on duty.

In the early hours of the day, Dr Vandana had been stabbed to death at the Taluk Hospital in Kottarakkara by a man who had been taken into custody by the police for a violent episode.

Dr Vandana's parents had proudly fixed this name plate outside their house after her graduation. Photo: Manorama

Dr Vandana Das will be cremated on the premises of her house at 2 pm on Thursday.

After the post-mortem on Wednesday, Dr Vandana's mortal remains were kept for public homage at the Medical College Hospital. Later, the body was taken to her alma-mater Azeezia Medical College for the public to pay homage.

Meanwhile, there will be traffic diversions between Kuruppanthara and Kaduthuruthy between 5 am and 12 noon on Thursday.

Vehicles (other than Container lorries) headed in the Ettummannur-Kottayam route from Ernakulam will be diverted at Central Junction, Kaduthuruthy. The vehicles need to turn left onto Palakkara-Thottuva-Kanjiramattom-Kuruppanthara. The Container lorries will have to park at Thalayolaparambu.

Vehicles headed toward Ernakulam from Kottayam should take a left at Kuruppanthara and head along Mannarappara-Malliyoor Junction-Royal Marble Junction-Muttuchira. The Container lorries headed in that direction should park at Ettumannur.