Kerala's under-fire health minister says she never makes 'insensitive' remarks on a tragedy

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George has said she is not one to pass insensitive remarks in the face of a tragedy.

George's comment has come at a time she has been heavily criticised for her alleged remark on the 'lack of experience' of the house surgeon who was stabbed to death by a crime-accused man at the Taluk Hospital in Kottarakkara.

Social media has been raging about the comment from George. Many on Twitter, including senior doctors, have called the comment 'insensitive'.

"I have 2 decades of experience above the doctor who was murdered today, dear Kerala Health Minister, (incl working in ICUs). I assure you, I too am STILL inexperienced to tackle a knife attack. My 20+ years of medical experience is in healing, not being stabbed," tweeted 'Doctor Roshan R'.

Dr Jaison Philip tweeted the video of a young doctor asking: "Kerala Health Minister Veena George has reportedly commented, the dead doctor (Dr.Vandana) lacked some experience in handling such kind of pts. She shd (sic) be specific. What is the experience that should be taught? Karate, Judo or Taekwondo, along with MBBS?"

'My words were twisted'

Veena George has claimed her words were taken out of context and it has caused her great pain.

"This doctor is a house surgeon, she was not that experienced. So when such an attack happened, she panicked, which is what the doctors there said," those were my words posted Veena George on Facebook.

"How cruel is it to twist words and create a controversy when a girl has been brutally murdered? Opposition parties and those heading media organisations must think about it," she said.

The minister said those who know her will understand that she does not make insensitive remarks about a tragedy.