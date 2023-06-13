'Fonts, seal used in Vidya's experience certificates do not match with original'

Kochi: The fonts and seal on the teaching experience certificates submitted by former SFI leader Vidya K do not match with those used by Maharaja's College in Ernakulam, said Nileshwar police investigating the forgery case.

"The experience certificates she submitted in Karinthalam college are evidently fake," said Nileshwar station house officer-inspector Premsadan K.

On Tuesday, he led a team to Kochi and quizzed Maharaja's College principal Joy V S and vice-principal Bindu Sharmila.

Three police stations -- Kochi Central, Agali in Palakkad, and Nileshwar in Kasaragod -- are investigating Vidya's experience certificate case.

She submitted certificates in Government Arts and Science College in Kasaragod's Karinthalam saying she taught Malayalam at Kochi's Maharaja’s College as a guest lecturer in 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.

The experience certificates helped her get a job as a guest lecturer at Karinthalam college, where she taught from June 2022 to March 2023.

She later submitted the same experience certificates from Maharaja's College to apply for the post of guest lecturer at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government College at Palakkad's Attapadi.

When Rajiv Gandhi College sent the certificates for verification, Maharaja's College flagged them. The college in Kochi had not hired a guest lecturer since 2013.

Maharaja's College principal Joy then filed a police complaint with Kochi Central Station. Rajiv Gandhi College also filed a case at Agali station.

When the reports of the alleged forgery became public, Karinthalam college principal Jaison V Joseph too sent Vidya's experience certificate for verification at Maharaja's College.

After getting the expected reply, Joseph also filed a forgery and cheating complaint against Vidya, a native of Trikaripur grama panchayat in Kasaragod and an alumnus of Maharaja's College.

On Monday (June 12), Kochi DySP N Muraleedharan also interviewed the principal and vice-principal of Maharaja's College and recorded their statement.

Nileshwar inspector Premsadan said he collected documents from the college to bolster the case. He said the police were looking for Vidya. Her house is locked.

Meanwhile, Vidya had moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.