Kochi: A court found Monson Mavunkal guilty of sexual assault and awarded the sentence after conviction in the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case against him on Saturday.

The Ernakulam District POCSO court pronounced the quantum of sentence, three life imprisonment terms of which two are to be served life-long, after pronouncing the verdict.

According to the chargesheet filed by investigation officer deputy superintendent of police YR Rustom, Mavunkal sexually abused and assaulted a minor girl on multiple occasions in 2019.

The trial of the case wrapped up on Friday.

The court found Mavunkal guilty under various sections (7,8) of the POCSO Act. Apart from this, sections of the Indian Penal Code, 370 (trafficking a minor girl), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment), 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were also invoked.

The special court slapped the accused with 13 sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

The case was filed by Mavunkal's former maid; she accused Mavunkal of sexually exploiting her daughter. The girl was allegedly abused by Manvunkal after promising he would take care of her education.

The complainant had said that her daughter was sexually harassed at the age of 17. According to the survivor, she remained silent for a long time out of fear.

A spearate case was registered in connection with the alleged rape of the petitioner after she became an adult.

In November 2021, the doctor who examined the complainant had approached the Kerala High Court seeking security from Mavunkal and his 'aides in the police force'.

The Supreme Court had denied bail to Mavunkal in the case last year observing the charges against him were serious in nature.

Mavunkal from Cherthala, reportedly a dealer of 'fake' antiques, was arrested by the district crime branch, which has been investigating a case of cheating Rs 10 crore from different people.

Mavunkal was arrested on September 25, 2021, in one of the cheating cases against him. He has been in jail since then and is now accused in around 10 cases.