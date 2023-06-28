Malayalam
Man hacked to death on daughter's wedding day in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 28, 2023 07:28 AM IST Updated: June 28, 2023 07:52 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A 63-year-old man was hacked to death on his daughter's wedding day in Kallambalam here on Wednesday.

Raju, a native of Vadasserikonam, was hacked to death by his neighbour Jishnu and friends at the venue of the wedding on Wednesday morning.

Jishnu, his brother Jijin and companions have been arrested by the police soon after the incident.

According to the police, the accused Jishnu was a friend of Raju's daughter. 

Raju's daughter was scheduled to take place at 10.30am on Wednesday. Jishnu, his brother and two friends entered into an altercation with the family on the wedding eve. The group attacked the girl's father with a hoe during the fight. Raju died on the spot. 

The incident took pace at 12.30am on Wednesday and the police was intimated about the same by 1am, Kallambalam police said. The police arrived at the site immediately and began inquest proceedings. 

Raju, a former expat, had quit his job abroad to settle down with his family in Kerala.

