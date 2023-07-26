IAS officers complain to CM over frequent transfers

Thiruvananthapuram: Frequent transfers from one department to another have left the IAS officers in Kerala an unhappy lot and the bureaucrats’ body has now written to the Chief Minister against the practice “in violation of provisions of the All India Services (AIS) rules.”

At least 30 officers have been shunted out within months of their deployment. And on one occasion, an officer was handed over the transfer order twice in a month. The tendency, evident from July last year, will adversely affect the functioning of the government, the IAS Association said in the letter, while seeking a solution.

It also demanded that the appointment and transfer of the officers should be based on the recommendation of the State Civil Service Board, as mandated by the All India Services Act (1951). For this, the cabinet should give its nod.

As per a Supreme Court directive, the appointments to a cadre or equivalent posts should be carried out for two years. However, the state is not taking into account the minimum two-year stipulation while making the appointments to cadre posts. And if a particular officer is transferred before this period, the government should follow the rules and procedures governing the same.

No meeting of the Civil Service Board, of which the Chief Secretary is the Chairman, is being held, the association complained.

The letter included several recommendations, like entrusting the Board to make a final decision after hearing the concerned officer, in case of their transfer before the stipulated two-year period; considering capability while making appointments, and specifying the reason for transfer, either by the minister concerned or the Cabinet, if the same is done without the recommendation of the Civil Service Board or overriding it.

The transfer of the officials should be frozen to the maximum extent possible during the period from June to next March. Since the rules restrict the officers from holding additional responsibilities of more than two posts, the same should be allocated scientifically.

‘IPS officers being given the preference to cadre posts’

The appointment of other officials in IAS cadre posts is against the provisions of the Act. Even retired officials are deployed in this manner. The practice should be done away with, the IAS Association demanded.

The posts of the Excise Commissioner and Transport Commissioner were IAS-cadre ones. For several years now, IPS officers are being deployed in the posts. Similarly, the Institute of Management (IMG) and KILA Director posts were earlier headed by IAS officers. Of late, IAS officers are not being appointed to the two posts, the letter pointed out.