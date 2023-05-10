IAS officers in Kerala urge CM to rein in private secretaries of ministers

Thiruvananthapuram: Are aides of ministers calling the shots in Kerala? Bureaucrats in Kerala are reportedly unhappy over the interference of private secretaries (PS) of ministers in administrative matters. Indian Administrative Service officers have raised the matter with the Chief Minister during two meetings convened recently by the latter in an effort to improve governance.

There are several complaints also about PS and additional PSes of ministers. They have been accused of deliberately delaying decisions on files marked urgent for ministers. It is pointed out that PS and additional PS were taking advantage of the inexperience of ministers.

IAS officers told the Chief Minister that even direct interactions with ministers without involving the PS and additional PS have become impossible.

In response, the Chief Minister assured the IAS officers that he had brought the issue to the notice of the ministers.

Political appointees with power

PS and additional PS of ministers are appointed on a political basis. However, the PS has the rank of the joint secretary in the government. Some officers in permanent government service in the rank of additional secretary also take up the post of PS.

According to the complaint filed by the IAS officers, private secretaries who have only joint secretary-level rank try to supersede much senior officers such as additional chief secretary, principal secretary and secretary to implement administrative decisions.

In a recent incident, a lady IAS officer holding the post of District Development Officer in the Malabar region was scolded by a minister’s PS after summoning her to the minister’s cabin. The dressing down took place in the presence of the department head for the district. Subsequently, the IAS Officers’ Association submitted a complaint to the minister concerned to rein in the PS.

Incidentally, the woman officer who was at the receiving end of the verbal abuse of the PS has found a place on the transfer list of IAS officers released recently.