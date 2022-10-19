Malayalam
Treatment for endosulfan victims: Activist Daya Bai ends hunger strike

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2022 05:45 PM IST Updated: October 19, 2022 05:54 PM IST
Ministers R Bindu and Veena George give social activist Daya Bai a glass of water at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The 82-year-old ended her 17-day hunger strike on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Thiruvananthapuram: Social activist Daya Bai ended her hunger strike, demanding better treatment facilities for endosulfan victims, on Wednesday.

Health Minister Veena George and Higher Education Minister R Bindu reached the General Hospital, where the 82-year-old was admitted following health issues, and gave her a glass of water, marking an end to her 17-day strike.

Veena assured Daya Bai her struggle has not gone unnoticed and that they will together achieve her demands, while Bindu ensured her all support from the government.

Veena reiterated the government's stand, which is one of sympathy, towards the victims of endosulfan and their families.

Though ministers of health and social justice intervened and tried to resolve the issue, Daya Bai did not call off the strike due to the ambiguity in the document given to her.

After the government clarified the decisions and gave them in writing, she withdrew the fast.

Daya Bai had put forth four demands -- an AIIMS at Kasaragod, priority treatment for endosulfan victims in all hospitals across Kozhikode, a medical camp for the affected and daycare centres.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government agreed to all of Daya Bai's demands, except for an AIIMS, which was not possible at the moment.

