Kollam: The principal and sessions court rejected a bail application filed by G Sandeep, the accused in the Dr Vandana Das murder case, on Thursday.



On May 10, Sandeep, who was taken to Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital for a medical examination, fatally stabbed house surgeon Dr Vandana Das several times. Sandeep inflicted injuries on 5 others as well including cops.

At present, Kollam rural district crime branch deputy superintendent of police M M Jose is leading the investigation into the case.