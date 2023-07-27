Malayalam
Kottayam man dies as truck falls into 1,000-ft gorge in Idukki

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2023 10:22 PM IST
Cops and fire and rescue personnel at the accident site. Photo: Special Arrangement
Idukki: A 28-year-old man died as the truck he was driving lost control and fell into a 1,000-ft-deep gorge at Murinja Puzha near Kaduva Para in Kuttikkanam here on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased is Jomon Thomas, a resident of Pallam at Nattakom in Kottayam.

According to Peruvanthanam police, the incident occurred around 3.30 pm on the Kottarakkara-Dindgul NH. 

“The truck was climbing up the slope when it lost control and fell into the deep gorge. The driver fell out of the vehicle as it plunged. His body was found hanging on a tree. Fire and rescue officials from Peerumedu and a special team of rescuers from Kerala Armed Police camp in Kuttikkanam brought the body up,” an officer of the Peruvanthanam police station said.

The body has been moved to private hospital in Mundakayam. Cops suspect that the driver might have dozzed off while driving causing the accident.  

The truck was carrying tyres from Pallam to Kattappana. The accident was spotted by people in vehicles behind the truck and local residents. The truck is yet to be spotted.

