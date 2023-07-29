Malayalam
Nurses to protest in Thrissur today, critical care units excluded from strike

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2023 12:36 AM IST Updated: July 29, 2023 01:01 AM IST
From a nurses protest march held in Thrissur on Friday. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: The United Nurses Association (UNA) on Friday night decided to leave out critical care units from their district-wide strike today in Thrissur.

The association had called for a complete strike earlier on the day in protest of the alleged physical assault of female nurses employed at Nyle Women's and Children's Speciality Hospital.

“We received a call from Thrissur Collector VR Krishna Teja IAS around 10.45 pm requesting to exclude nurses working in the critical care units of the hospitals in Thrissur district from the strike. The Collector has agreed to listen to our grievances on Sunday,” Jasmin Shah, national president of UNA, told Onmanorama over the phone.

Revenue Minister K Rajan also interacted with UNA representatives.

Dr Aloke VR, Managing Director, Nyle Hospital, Thrissur. Photo: nylehospital.com

The association continues to demand the arrest of Dr Aloke VR, managing director of Nyle, who allegedly assaulted nurses during a conciliation meeting over wages held before the Thrissur District Labour Officer Thursday afternoon.

UNA has decided to go ahead with its protest match to Thrissur Collectorate from West Fort Hospital on Sunday. “There is no backing from our protest programmes. We demand justice for the aggrieved nurses,” Shah said.

Earlier in the day, nurses from throughout Thrissur staged a protest march from the West Fort Hospital to the house of Dr Aloke.

