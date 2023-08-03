Police drivers overburdened with duty, force requires an additional 760: Study

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has to create at least 760 new posts of drivers in the police force on a priority basis as the existing drivers are overburdened with work. The officers often carry out their duties even skipping sleep, reveals a report.

A study panel of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department had been directed by the government to examine whether the Kerala police needed another 760 drivers. In its report, the panel said that there should be 1,235 more posts of drivers and 760 posts had to be created immediately.



Back in 2017, the then Director General of Police (DGP) had sought 1,160 driver posts in the police force, based on which the government sanctioned 400 posts. Recently, the DGP requested the government to create the remaining 760 vacancies, following which the latter appointed the panel to study whether such a requirement existed.



The panel’s recommendation to the government said that each patrolling vehicle needs three officers. If the station only owns a vehicle then the number of people required will be two, and in stations having more than one vehicle, each vehicle should have a driver.



According to the panel’s report, the police department had 3,610 vehicles which required 4,306 drivers. However, only 3,071 police personnel were engaged in driver's duty.



Other recommendations of the panel include limiting the duty hours of police drivers to 12 hours, creating software for maintenance of police vehicles, ensuring a 10-year annual maintenance contract during the purchase of vehicles, conducting e-auction of old vehicles, and giving equal opportunity for women during the appointment of drivers.

Drivers in Kerala Police:

Constables – 3033

Head constables – 38

Assistant Sub Inspector – 19

Sub Inspector – 19

Motor Transport Officer – 19

Among these officials, driving duty is carried out only by constables and head constables, who number 3071.

Police vehicles (except two-wheelers and boats)

Heavy motor vehicles – 328

Medium motor vehicles – 203

Jeeps – 158

Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) – 2719

Car – 13

Other light motor vehicles – 70

Total – 3610.