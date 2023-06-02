Thiruvananthapuram: New services including a lost-and-found facility are now available on the 'Thuna’ portal of the Kerala Police. Director General of Police Anil Kant unveiled the new offerings aimed at delivering services online to the public.

The services available now include forwarding complaints regarding lost objects, return of lost things when they are found, ending the proceedings if a complaint is withdrawn, and issue of a certificate stating the fact if the lost property cannot be traced.

Organisations that take out marches or conduct protests can inform the district police and the Special Branch about the event through the “Thuna” portal. The police will contact the applicant from the local station and issue the necessary permit.

The portal also has the facility for insurance companies to remit the required money online and obtain the relevant documents in motor accident cases. The insurance companies will be issued 13 types of certificate, including those regarding the medical treatment given to accident victims, the wounds suffered in the mishap, and details of the vehicle registration, at the rate of Rs 100 per document.

The “Thuna” portal has facilities for obtaining copies of the General Diary (GD) entries in accident cases, permission for use of loud speakers, filing of petitions, and issue of Police Clearance Certificate stating that the applicant is not involved in any criminal case. The status of the application could be known through the portal or by SMS.

Copies of the First Information Report (FIR) of cases can be downloaded through the portal.