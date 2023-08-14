One dead, four injured in Kozhikode road accident

Kozhikode: A man was killed and three people died when a tipper lorry lost control and rammed a pick-up truck and hit four people standing on the side of the road.

The deceased is Mathew Kalathilparambil.

The tipper lorry, carrying crushed stones from a quarry in Koombara, was on its way to Koodaranji when it lost control at Mankayam near Pushpagiri. The incident happened at 5 pm on Monday.

The heavy vehicle first rammed a pick-up van carrying timber and a scooter.

The van, in turn, hit Mathew, Kalathilparambil Sandy, Anjilimoottil Babu and Pulimoottil Johny who were standing and talking in front of the deceased's house. The driver of the pick-up van was also injured.