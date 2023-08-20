2 Haryana men caught for 'high-tech' cheating in VSSC exam in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Two men were arrested on Sunday for alleged malpractice during the all-India level exam conducted for the recruitment to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The accused are Haryana natives Sunil (26) and Sumith (25).

According to police, the candidates were caught cheating in the VSSC technician (electrician grade B) exam with mobile phones, Bluetooth headphones and smartwatches.

The duo was found sharing questions through a screen viewer and writing the answers by listening over headphones, reported Manorama News.

Police teams from the Museum and Medical College stations made the arrests based on a tip-off.

Sumith and Sunil appeared for the exam at the St. Mary's School at Pattom and Cotton Hill School respectively. The cops visited the exam halls and caught the duo red-handed.

Police officers reported that both candidates were able to answer all questions.