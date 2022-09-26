Temporary appointments in cooperative banks rise

Thiruvananthapuram: Temporary appointments by the cooperative banks have been on the rise owing to the delay in notification and appointments through the Kerala State Cooperative Service Examination Board (CSEB).

Earlier, examination used to be conducted within one month from the notification date and the rank list used to be published within three months. The last notification issued was on April 12 this year, and the examination for the junior clerk position was held on August 21. The final answer key to this examination was published on the 22nd of this month.

However, the Board is not keen on preparing the shortlist and informing the banks about the appointment. Even though a notification was issued in March calling for an appointment for the assistant secretary's post, the examination date is yet to be confirmed.

The question paper for the junior clerk examination conducted by the Board was leaked, for the first time in history, and the examination had to be conducted again nullifying the earlier one. This exam was based on the notification issued on November 30 last year. Nevertheless, the job applicants alleged that despite conducting such an examination, even a probability list has not been published by the Board.

The Board has not been keen to find the culprits involved in leaking the question paper and initiating action. The final answer key to the ‘new’ exam was revised and published thrice by the Board.

The Board carries out appointments to the positions from data entry operators to the secretary in more than 10,000 Cooperative banks in the State. After the State PSC, the CSEB is the institution that selects and appoints the most number of applicants to various job positions.

There is no fee charged for the PSC examination. However, the Board conducts examinations by levying an advance fee on the candidates.