One killed as gangs clash on Thiruvonam night in Kottayam

Kottayam: One person was stabbed to death in a clash between gangs of youths at Onamthuruthu village in Kottayam district last night.

Ashwin (23), a native of Neendoor, is the deceased.

Anandu, who was with Ashwin during the clash, also suffered wounds.

The gangs of youths confronted each other at Onamthuruthu Junction around 10 pm on Tuesday. The clash followed quarrels during a drinking bout on Thiruvonam day. Both Ashwin and Anandu were severely wounded. They were immediately taken to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, but Ashwin died on the way.

Anandu is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The police said they have received clues about the accused persons.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is on.