Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

False case against tribal youth: Third accused forest driver surrenders

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2023 11:12 PM IST
Third accused Jimmy Joseph after surrendering at the Upputhara police station. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: A senior driver of the forest department, who is the third accused in the case where a tribal youth – Sarun Saji of Kannampadi – was falsely accused of possessing illegal meat, surrendered at the Upputhara police station on Friday.

The accused, Jimmy Joseph, who was with the Keezhukanam section forest office, was presented before the Idukki First Class Judicial Magistrate and remanded in custody.

A case has been registered against as many as 13 forest officials by invoking the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

RELATED ARTICLES

The investigation officer in the case – Peermade DySP Kuriakose J – said Jimmy Joseph had approached the court twice for anticipatory bail. However, both his pleas were rejected.

“All the accused, including first accused Anilkumar and second accused V C Lenin, both section forest officers, were arrested earlier and are now out on bail. Only the 11th accused and former Idukki wildlife warden B Rahul remains to be arrested. His anticipatory bail petition is presently under the consideration of the High Court,” said Kuriakose.

Sarun Saji was allegedly subjected to custodial torture after a false case was charged against him in September 2022. As per reports, illegal meat was planted in his autorickshaw to frame him.

Sarun then approached the State SC/ST Commission, following which a high-level inquiry conducted by the forest department found that the case against him had no grounds and the illegal meat was planted in his vehicle to trap him.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.