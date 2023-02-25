CPM branch secretary arrested over assault of tribal youth in Adimali

Adimali: A CPM branch secretary is among those who have been arrested over the assault of a tribal youth at a temple auditorium in Adimali in Idukki district.

Kocheriyil Sanju, who has been detained, is the secretary of the Salkara branch committee of the CPM.

As per the case Sanju and a few others assaulted Vineeth, a resident of Kanjikuzhy.

The police registered a case under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday after pressure mounted and the Kerala State Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Commission intervened.

The inaction of the police when it is empowered to register a suo motu case had drawn much criticism. Visuals of the police being present at the spot at the time of the assault belied their initial claims that they did not have any information about the attack.

Vineeth's statement was recorded at the Adimali police station.

Justin, one of the accused, was nabbed by the police from his house on Friday morning. He was arrested close on the heels of his release after being in remand in a case registered over a brawl on the temple premises on the Shivaratri day, thus disrupting the festival.