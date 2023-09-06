Vet varsity student dies in accident, mother kills self by jumping into well

Wayanad: Tragedy struck a Nedumangad family twice as a woman and her son met with untimely deaths.

The mother killed herself by jumping into a well upon hearing of her son's death in an accident in Wayanad.

Sheeja Begam, a teacher at the Government Lower Primary School, Velloorkonam, Thiruvananthapuram, died by suicide on Tuesday night when her relatives left for Wayanad to bring back her son's body who died while under treatment.

Sajin Muhammed, 28, a student of Master of Veterinary Sciences (MVSc), was critically injured when a jeep rammed the bike he was riding near the university entrance on Tuesday afternoon. Though students and staff rushed him to the Vythiri taluk hospital, Sajin was later shifted to WIMS Medical College, Meppadi, after his condition worsened. He died at 8 pm, hospital sources said.

Vythiri police said the inquest was completed on Wednesday and the body would be handed over to the relatives after conducting a postmortem.



Sheeja is survived by her husband Sulaiman of Arafa House, Velloorkonam, Nedumangad, and daughter Siyana.