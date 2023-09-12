Nipah scare: Kozhikode on high alert; test results expected by noon today

Kozhikode: The health department has sounded a high alert on the district as two people died of suspected Nipah virus infection. Pune Virology Institute is expected to release the results of the samples collected from patients by Tuesday noon.



According to reports, a native of Maruthonkara died of suspected Nipah on August 30 and a native of Vadakara also died of similar symptoms on Monday. The health officials confirmed that both people came into contact at a private hospital.

Four family members including two three children of Maruthonkara native are placed in isolation. Among these people, a 9-month-old child is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the health department has opened a control room in Kozhikode. The health department director will reach Kozhikode on Tuesday. Efforts are on to trace the people who came into contact with the two who died of suspected Nipah infection.

Health Minister Veena George and PWD Minister Muhammad Riyas will reach Kozhikode soon. A high-level meeting will be held at 10.30 pm to discuss the measures that need to be taken to contain the virus.

Talking to Manorama News, Doctor Anoop who identified Nipah infection in 2018 revealed that headache and fever are the initial symptoms of Nipah. He added that identifying the patients is a tough task as influenza and pneumonia symptoms are largely found among the infected patients.

Deaths due to Nipah virus infection were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018 and 2021.

The first Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak in south India was reported from Kozhikode on May 19, 2018.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person.

Among infected people, it causes a range of illnesses, from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis.

The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers, WHO said.