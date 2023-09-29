Malayalam
Plus two student sexually assaulted in Kozhikode, brother held

Our Correspondent
Published: September 29, 2023 12:34 PM IST
Sexual Abuse | Rape | Assault | Representational image (Photo - Istockphoto/rudall30)
Representational image. Photo: Istockphoto/rudall30
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A youth was taken into police custody for raping his teenage sister for the past 2 years in Thamarassery on Friday. Police nabbed the youth on Friday morning for allegedly raping the Plus Two student inside their house.

The crime came to light when the girl shared the ordeal with her school friend and the latter alerted the school authorities on Thursday. The teachers passed the information about the crime to the child line, and they intimated the Thamarassery police.

Police are still questioning the accused. The arrest is yet to be registered, sources said. The siblings are from Puthuppadi area, near Thamarassery.

