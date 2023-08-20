Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Filmmaker accused of raping girl with lure of film role arrested in Kozhikode

Our Correspondent
Published: August 20, 2023 10:25 AM IST Updated: August 20, 2023 11:19 AM IST
Woman Assault | Rape | Representational Image (Photo - Shutterstock/HTWE)
Director Jasik Ali, a native of Kelambath in Kuruvangad village of Kozhikode district, was apprehended from his hideout at Nadakkavu. Photo: Shutterstock / HTWE
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: An aspiring filmmaker was arrested accused of sexually assaulting a girl after luring her with the promise of a role in his movie. In November 2022, he was arrested over the minor's abduction.

Jasik Ali (36) from Kelambath in Kuruvangad village of Kozhikode district, was apprehended from his hideout at Nadakkavu. He tried to flee upon seeing the cops but was chased and caught.

The accused took the teen to various places and sexually assaulted her, stated the police.

RELATED ARTICLES

One-and-a-half months ago Ali was taken into custody after a case was filed for threatening the girl’s mother. He was soon released on bail.

Later, the girl's parents lodged a complaint alleging that Ali had sexually abused her. Subsequently, he went into hiding.

A police team consisting of inspector M V Biju, sub-inspector I V Aneesh, assistant sub-inspector Vineesh K Shaji, and civil police officer Shinu successfully traced and arrested Ali.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.