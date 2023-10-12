Timely intervention helps four panchayats in Kottayam tackle an unusual water contamination

Kottayam: Residents of at least four grama panchayats in the Kottayam district are hoping for ample rainfall tonight. Because that is understood to be the best possible solution to an unusual water contamination that emerged overnight.

Elikkulam panchayat had woke up Thursday to the sight of a white-coloured fluid flowing through a rivulet connected to the Meenachil River.

A tanker lorry carrying latex wastewater from a nearby plant had overturned in the night spilling 5000 litres of a chemical, understood to contain ammonia, which can have a toxic effect on aquatic life and humans. (test results are awaited)

S Shaji, president of Elikkulam panchayat, said the district administration was alerted and residents were warned about the possibility of a water contamination. "There are 16 wards in our panchayat and five have been affected by this spill," Shaji told Onmanorama. Based on the health department's directive, the public were told to not use the wells within 7.5 metres of the stream.

Meanwhile, the contamination did not stop with Elikkulam, and by 8 am it was visible in the water bodies of the nearby Meenachil Panchayat. Sajo Poovathany, president of Meenachil Panchayat, said four of its wards were impacted. "Fortunately, we were aware of the issue and everyone in our village was notified in no time, mainly via WhatsApp groups," said Sajo Poovathany.

A tanker lorry overturned at Elikkulam in Kottayam (left) spilling a chemical into a network of streams. Photos: Manorama News

As a precaution, 14 wells and five drinking-water projects in Meenachil have been sealed off for the time being and residents have been told to not access them for two days. "From preliminary reports, it is understood that the liquid that spilled had been treated so it might not have a high level of contamination. But we await an official report to know more," said Poovathany. The Pollution Control Board collected samples from the streams.

Meanwhile, the panchayats of Kozhuvanal and Mutholy panchayat downstream were alert to situation. Nimmy Twinkle Raj, president of Kozhuvanal Panchayat said they mobilised ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers to pass the information around the village. By 10.15 am, Kozhuvanal, which, a few years ago, received the Centre government's Nirmal Gram Puraskar for sanitation coverage, was prepared.

As a precaution, a few storage tanks meant for four drinking-water projects were emptied. Besides, instructions to not use 30 wells -- for the time being -- spread across three wards that lay within 7.5 metres of the contaminated stream were passed.

"Samples were taken for testing and if contamination is found, those wells have to be emptied. But we have arranged potable water for those in need so things are under control now," said Nimmy Twinkle Raj.

Dead fish were found floating in the streams contaminated by the chemical. However, the panchayats are glad that they were able to alert the residents on time. Now they wait, hoping for a heavy rain to naturally cleanse the streams.