CM slams centre for supporting Israel, declares solidarity with Palestine

Kozhikode: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the BJP-led central government for extending solidarity with Israel in the war against Palestine. Addressing the CPM pro-Palestine rally here on Saturday, he declared his party's solidarity with Palestine.



Recalling India's support to Palestine in the past, he alleged that the BJP has changed the nation's policy in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“ Narasimha Rao government has extended support to Israel after facing pressure from the US. BJP government has strengthened this policy later,” he said.

Criticising BJP and Congress, he claimed that CPM always stood by the people of Palestine who were hit by the war.

“ Israel and their supporters are aiming to eliminate a race from the world. CPM wants to restrict this move by organising this rally. This rally marks protest against Israel's anti-zionist movement as well as India's solidarity with Israel,” he added.

At the same time, he denounced the BJP government for withdrawing from the voting in the United Nations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hinting at IUML's decision to withdraw from the event, Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the invitation was extended as the party assured their participation.