Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Assam native held for brutal rape of elderly woman in Ernakulam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 16, 2023 11:11 PM IST
Crime Scene | Representative Image | (Photo - Shutterstock/Prath)
Representational image. Photo:Shutterstock/Prath
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A guest worker was taken into custody on Saturday for brutally raping an elderly woman in Ernakulam.

The accused is Assam-native Firdos. He was taken into custody by the Kadavanthara Police and will be presented before a court later. He has reportedly confessed to the crime.

The incident took place on December 13 at Kammattipadam near the Ernakulam North Railway Station. The survivor, a woman in her 60s, is understood to be a native of Alappuzha.

RELATED ARTICLES

She was rescued by residents from the bushes. She was found bleeding heavily and rushed to the hospital. She remains hospitalised, but her condition is understood to be stable.

According to reports, there were injuries to her genitals, besides bite marks on the body.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.