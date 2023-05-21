Youth drugged, raped and blackmailed by two men at Kalamassery

Two men were arrested by the Kalamassery Police for raping a young man before robbing him the other day.

Pathanamthitta-native Shijin P Shaji (21) and Palakkad-native Anees Babu MT (24) are accused of sexually assaulting a Vandeiperiyar native after drugging him.

The accused also filmed the act and demanded Rs 10 lakh from the survivor.



Shijin works in a hotel at Kalamassery while Anees is a history-sheeter, who was caught for selling ganja and on the charge of vehicle theft in the past, the police said.

According to the police, the accused reached the house of the survivor at 5.30 am and asked for water to drink. Later, they barged inside and assaulted him.



The police retrieved the survivor's laptop, mobile phone and wallet from the accused. They have been remanded.

