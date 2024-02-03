Kannur farmer Aneesh receives Malayala Manorama Karshakashree Award

Malappuram: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose presented the Malayala Manorama Karshakasree Award 2024 to PB Aneesh, a farmer from Tabore, near Udayagiri, in Kannur. Aneesh was the 17th recipient of the biannual award, which included a purse of Rs 300001, a certificate, and a gold medallion. He dedicated the honour to his parents - Baby and Mary.

Addressing the gathering, Ananda Bose highlighted Kerala’s potential to emerge as the organic farming hub of India and emphasized effective monitoring of authorities. According to him, the financial opportunities in farming were associated with post-harvest management.

He said that agricultural products such as fruits and vegetables are perishable and they get spoiled very fast. The WB governor thus stressed the importance of establishing robust food processing systems to prevent spoilage.

Considering the local climate and the education levels of the residents, Bose envisioned that Kerala could be transformed into a great state suitable for food processing ventures. He also said, on the lines of the entrepreneurs in business, we need 'agri-preneurs' in agriculture. Ananda Bose also added that students should get the opportunity to farm during their studies.

Minister P Prasad, presiding over the function, announced that CAPCO, a company established to create a market for value-added agricultural products, is set to commence operations within the current year. The minister expressed optimism that once CAPCO is operational, it will facilitate the identification of markets for value-added products, both domestically and internationally.

P K Kunhalikutty, MLA, was the guest of honour. Malayala Manorama managing editor Jacob Mathew and Karshakasree editor-in-charge TK Sunilkumar also addressed the function in which the previous winners of the award were also present.