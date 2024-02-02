Kannur farmer PB Aneesh to receive Karshakashree 2024 award today

Malappuram: Malayala Manorama's Karshakasree 2024 award for the best farmer in Kerala will be presented to PB Aneesh today.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will present the recognition at the Karshakasree Agricultural Festival here at the MSP LP School ground.

Minister P Prasad will preside over the function, with PK Kunhalikutty, MLA, as the guest of honour. Malayala Manorama managing editor Jacob Mathew and Karshakasree editor-in-charge TK Sunilkumar will also address the function.

Aneesh (42), hailing from Tabore, near Udayagiri in Kannur, is the 17th recipient of this biannual award. The award comprises a purse of Rs 3,00,001, a certificate, and a gold medallion.

As part of the seminar series in connection with the award presentation ceremony, a session on ‘Different Crops and Ventures’ will be held at 2.30 pm. Additionally, there will be a musical fiesta at 6 pm.

Over 100 stalls related to agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries were set up as part of the Agriculture Expo, which is scheduled to run until February 4. Furthermore, there will be seminars on various subjects every day, led by experts in their respective fields.

Aneesh: The beacon of innovation and survival

Aneesh, hailing from the hilly terrain of Tabore in Kannur district, has been honoured with the Malayala Manorama Karshakasree award this year for establishing a new model of survival both in his life and farming practices.

His life is an inspiring tale, as he and his family faced substantial debt due to the inability to repay the loan taken from the bank for farming. Aneesh was on the verge of having his property attached by the bank that provided the loan. However, with his strong determination, he implemented innovative practices, successfully reviving agriculture and turning it into a profitable venture.

What makes his farm unique is the inclusion of a weather station, sensor-assisted self-regulated drip irrigation system, and fertilizer application based on soil acidity and nutrient levels. Aneesh, holding a master’s degree in history, cultivates 5 acres of land he owns, in addition to the 30 acres taken on lease. Besides nutmeg, pepper, cardamom, various fruit plants, fodder grass, tubers, and plantains, he is also involved in fish farming and dairy farming. His wife Treesa is a nurse at the Primary Health Centre in Therethalli, Kannur. The couple has two children, Abel and Angel.