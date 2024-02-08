Family receives gay man's body after HC intervention, partner allowed to pay respects

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered the release of the body of a deceased LGBTQ youth to his family who had initially refused to accept his remains.

Manu, who hails from Payyavoor in Kannur, died on February 4 due to injuries sustained from a fall at his residence in Kochi. He was in a live-in relationship with his gay partner Jebin, a native of Mundakkayam, Kottayam.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the release of the body following a plea by Jebin, which also allowed Jebin to pay final respects to Manu at the latter’s home with the family’s permission. The court has further instructed the Payyavur police in Kannur to ensure protection for the petitioner youth.

The accident that took Manu's life occurred on the morning of February 3, when he fell from the terrace while making a phone call. He was rushed to Ernakulam Medical College and subsequently shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

As Manu's family, who opposed his relationship with Jebin, initially refused to accept the mortal remains, Jebin approached the court requesting that the body be released to him. Jebin had also agreed to clear a medical bill of Rs 1 lakh to the hospital.

Manu's body was released to his brother and other relatives from Kalamassery hospital around 4.30 pm. Jebin, along with their friends, accompanied the funeral procession in another vehicle. Manu's relatives had informed Jebin that they would not oppose him attending the funeral.

Although Jebin had no objection to the release of the body to Manu’s family, he underscored his rights as Manu's partner and desired to be present to pay his last respects. However, the court said it could not pass such an order to the family as they were not a party in the case.

While hearing the plea, Justice Ramachandran on Wednesday orally remarked that even a deceased person has right over his body and thus, the mortal remains have to be dealt with quickly.