Highrich promoter couple withdraws anticipatory bail plea

Kochi: In a significant development, Highrich Online Shoppe Private Ltd managing director Kolatt Dasan Prathapan and his wife Sreena Prathapan have withdrawn their anticipatory bail applications, sources said.

M J Santhosh, the special public prosecutor for Directorate of Enforcement (ED), told Onmanorama that the Prathapans withdrew the plea as 'there is no scope for anticipatory bail in such a serious case.'



ED, which is investigating the alleged money chain scam, on Monday, said it would question the promoter couple for a "minimum of 10 days". Accordingly, the duo reached the ED office in Kochi on Tuesday morning, Manorama News reported.

According to a statement given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly on January 29, Highrich illegally raised Rs 3,141.34 crore from the public. Depositors who were duped have filed cases against the couple in various police stations under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme (BUDS) Act. The highest number of cases are filed at Cherpu Police in Thrissur district.