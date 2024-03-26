Man burnt to death as garbage yard catches fire in Wayanad market

Sulthan Bathery: A 62-year-old man was burnt to death in a massive fire at a market in Chulliode in Kerala's Wayanad district on Monday midnight.

The deceased, Bhaskaran, was a native of Ambalakkunnu, near Chulliode. He was sleeping in a temporary shed inside the market when the fire engulfed the area.

The blaze, which started at a plastic garbage dump of Nenmeni Panchayat Haritha Karma Sena, spread to adjacent areas and the shed in which Bhaskaran was sleeping also caught fire. He was employed as a caretaker at the cattle market.

According to Shaji Kottayil, a local CPM leader, the plastic waste was to be shifted to the processing unit soon. Ambalavayal police and Sulthan Bathery fire officials reached the spot and extinguished the flames by 2 am along with the help of local people.

An investigation by police, explosives and forensic officials will be held on Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.