Wayanad youth injured in road accident succumbs

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2023 11:50 AM IST
Mishal succumbed in the wee hours of Thursday, according to police. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: Mishal (18), son of Kammom Kurudan Haris, from Edavaka, who was injured in an accident at Ayilamoola near Kallodi in Mananthavady on Wednesday night, succumbed in the wee hours of Thursday, according to police.

The scooter in which the youth was travelling had hit a pickup van causing severe head injuries to him.

Mishal was first admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady, and was later rushed to WIMS Medical College Hospital, Meppadi, for specialised medical attention.

He is survived by his mother Shahida and sisters Shadiya, Miha.  

