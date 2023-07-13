Wayanad youth injured in road accident succumbs

Wayanad: Mishal (18), son of Kammom Kurudan Haris, from Edavaka, who was injured in an accident at Ayilamoola near Kallodi in Mananthavady on Wednesday night, succumbed in the wee hours of Thursday, according to police.

The scooter in which the youth was travelling had hit a pickup van causing severe head injuries to him.

Mishal was first admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady, and was later rushed to WIMS Medical College Hospital, Meppadi, for specialised medical attention.

He is survived by his mother Shahida and sisters Shadiya, Miha.