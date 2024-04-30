Missing Thrissur woman, child found dead in river

Thrissur: A woman and her daughter who went missing from Kanjani here were found dead in a river on Tuesday. The deceased are Manaloor native Krishnapriya (27) and her daughter Poojitha (1).



Their bodies were recovered from the Palazhy river. According to reports, Krishnapriya left her husband Akhil's house on Monday around noon. Akhil approached Anthikkad police as Krishnapriya and the baby did not return home during the night. Police reportedly recovered Krishnapriya's bag that carried her identity card from the river bank. Later, a search was launched in the river with the help of fire force personnel and the bodies were found, say reports.

Meanwhile, mystery is looming over the deaths as police are yet to confirm whether it is a case of suicide.